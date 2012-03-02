March 2 India's Anirban Lahiri sealed his first appearance at a major tournament by shooting a final-round, five-under-par 67 in Asian International qualifying on Friday to book his ticket to this year's British Open.

Local favourite Prayad Marksaeng of Thailand also qualified after firing a 64 in Chonburi to lie second behind Lahiri while Japan's Kodai Ichihara also made the grade.

Mardan Mamat of Singapore sealed the fourth and final spot after a playoff against compatriot Lam Chih Bing and Jonathan Moore of the United States.

Lahiri's charge after an eagle three on the 15th was temporarily held up when play was suspended due for two hours and 35 minutes due to lightning threats at the Amata Spring Country Club.

"It has been a childhood dream of mine," he said after qualifying for July's British Open at Royal Lytham after two previous failed attempts at reaching a major.

"It feels really nice I have finally made it. The last couple of times I played pretty poorly.

"It was a little bit frustrating because we didn't know how long the storm would stay but I'm glad it is all over and done with, added Lahiri, who posted a nine-under-par total of 135.

Prayad bounced back from an opening 73 with some hot putting, sinking a 50-feet birdie putt from the edge of the eighth green.

He will be making his fifth appearance in the British Open.

"I was very lucky today because I sank all my long putts," said the Thai. "Everything just clicked for me from my driving to my putting.

"It feels great to qualify for The Open again and this time I will be aiming to make the cut for the first time in my career."

(Writing by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by Mark Meadows)