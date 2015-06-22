UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington, June 22 One Australian player at the U.S. Open offered a reminder that he should not be written off, while another made a brilliant debut on the world stage but neither was able to come away with the main prize on Sunday.

Adam Scott, who this time a year ago was the world's top-ranked player, shot the lowest round of the championship, a six-under 64 at Chambers Bay on Sunday.

After three days of frustration, Scott finally put everything together and finished only two strokes behind champion Jordan Spieth.

He tied for fourth with South African Branden Grace and 21-year-old compatriot Cameron Smith, who in his first major appearance competed in a shirt with Golf Australia's logo on it.

It is a situation that may not last much longer now that sponsors know who he is.

"I feel like I had nothing to lose today and everything to gain," 2013 U.S. Masters champion Scott told reporters.

"And I knew I was playing well and I just couldn't quite put it all together the first three days. It was a big effort for me today. To be honest, it's the kind of round I needed to get things going for me this year, hopefully."

After a quiet 2015 season, Scott, whose wife gave birth to their first child in February, hopes Sunday's performance leads to bigger and better things at the British Open next month at St. Andrews.

"I've been working hard at it's been frustrating for sure. But this is the kind of event where you have to put all of that frustration aside and keep your patience, and I did that well this week.

"Every day I could have been a little upset with how things went, because I felt I played pretty good. Today I got all the reward."

Smith, meanwhile, did not crack under the pressure after starting the final round three strokes from the lead.

His 68 was the second lowest score of anyone who started the day among the top eight and he almost holed out for an albatross at the last, where he tapped-in for eagle.

"I'm speechless. I just want to sort of sit in the hotel room and let it all absorb," Smith, who came into the event ranked 167th in the world.

Smith, who plays primarily on the Asian Tour, got into the Open through sectional qualifying in Ohio two weeks ago but has now qualified for next year's Masters.

"I thought I was coming in playing pretty solid. I thought I could definitely compete and if I could get my way around the golf course pretty good I'd sort of (have) a shot," he added.

"It wasn't to be, but I'm happy with where I finished, for sure." (Writing by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Nick Mulvenney)