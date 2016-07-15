Golf - British Open - Keegan Bradley of the U.S. lines up a putt on the 16th green during the second round - Royal Troon, Scotland, Britain - 15/07/2016. REUTERS/Paul Childs

TROON, Scotland Keegan Bradley may have landed in a spot of bother for cheeky off-the-course antics at the British Open this week but on Royal Troon's fairways and greens everything is hunky dory for him.

The U.S. Ryder Cup player has gone four years without a victory on the PGA Tour but there are signs that his form is starting to come back.

Bradley, though, has a slight worry about an incident he was involved in during Monday's practice day.

"I actually snuck up on the leaderboard on 18 with a couple of guys and we put our names up," the 30-year-old told reporters on Friday after signing for a 68 and a two-round total of 135, seven-under par.

"I'm probably going to get in trouble for that. Probably shouldn't have said that but it was fun to see my name up there... it was just awesome."

Five birdies mixed with two bogeys meant Bradley's name earned a prominent position on the leaderboard for real on Friday because he is three strokes behind clubhouse leader and Ryder Cup playing partner Phil Mickelson.

Bradley is down in 120th place on the world rankings after being as high as 10th in 2013 and finds it frustrating to answer the constant queries about his form.

"Everyone's wondering, I always get the question, 'what's wrong with you?'," he said. "And there's nothing wrong, I'm just working.

"That's the toughest thing because I tell them I'm fine. I'm enjoying the challenge of getting better."

Bradley has one major victory to his credit, the 2011 U.S. PGA Championship, and says he thoroughly enjoys playing in the 'Big Four' events regardless of how he is performing.

"I feel as though when I go to a major I have a little edge on some of the guys so I love it," he said. "I love a bigger-field tournament.

"I just feel like there's guys that can handle it and guys that succeed. I feel more comfortable in the bigger atmosphere... it's just more fun for me."

(Editing by Ken Ferris)