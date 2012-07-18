By Tom Pilcher
| LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 18
champion Keegan Bradley tipped Masters winner Bubba Watson to
land this week's British Open after Watson predicted that his
fellow American would end the current streak of 15 different
major winners.
"I'll pick Bubba to win this week, how about that?," world
number 24 Bradley told Reuters after a club-by-club practice
session at a windswept Lytham driving range on Wednesday
morning.
Since Padraig Harrington claimed the 2008 U.S. PGA
championship, 14 different players have claimed the biggest
prizes in golf including 12 first-time winners.
World number six Watson predicted on Monday that the
26-year-old Bradley would snap that run on his British Open
debut.
"We're going to change that this week," Watson said. "Keegan
Bradley, he's going to win."
The tall and languid Bradley, tied 15th in the PGA Tour
driving distance chart, warmed up at the range with some
delicate wedge shots before booming his woods into the back net
over 300 yards away.
Clearly boosted by his unexpected PGA triumph, Bradley
should be further lifted by playing his first two rounds with
world number two Rory McIlroy and 2010 British Open champion
Louis Oosthuizen.
"I feel great. This is a great golf course for me. I've been
here a while so I'm ready to get going," said Bradley, itching
to make his Open debut after an early practice round with
Japan's Kodai Ichihara.
Bradley played the Lancashire links with world number three
Lee Westwood on Tuesday, the two big-hitters trading blows in
the soggy conditions.
"I look forward to getting started and experiencing the
whole atmosphere and what it's all about," said the 2011 PGA
Tour Rookie of the Year.
