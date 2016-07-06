Murray, Wawrinka will be ready at French Open despite form dip - Djokovic
World number two Novak Djokovic expects Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray to lift their game at the French Open despite failing to make an impact so far in the clay court season.
LONDON Former champion Stewart Cink has withdrawn from this month's British Open at Royal Troon, organisers said on Wednesday.
The 43-year-old American won the tournament at Turnberry in 2009, beating 59-year-old compatriot Tom Watson in a playoff.
Cink said in May he was taking time off the Tour to care for his wife Lisa who had been diagnosed with breast cancer.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)
World number two Novak Djokovic expects Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray to lift their game at the French Open despite failing to make an impact so far in the clay court season.
Everton can regain confidence by beating Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday and set the tone for next season's away form, midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin said ahead of the clubs' final Premier League match of the season.