LONDON Former champion Stewart Cink has withdrawn from this month's British Open at Royal Troon, organisers said on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old American won the tournament at Turnberry in 2009, beating 59-year-old compatriot Tom Watson in a playoff.

Cink said in May he was taking time off the Tour to care for his wife Lisa who had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

