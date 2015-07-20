Jason Day of Australia acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the 18th green during the third round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

ST ANDREWS, Scotland Jason Day, buoyed by the support of close friend Tiger Woods, believes he is ready to end his run of major championship near-misses at the 144th British Open.

The 27-year-old Australian has so often been the bridesmaid in a 'Big Four' event and is desperate to finally make the breakthrough on Monday.

"It's good to be mates with him (Woods)," Day told reporters on Sunday after a five-under-par 67 helped him share the third-round lead with Irish amateur Paul Dunne and South African Louis Oosthuizen on 12-under-par 204.

"Every time I'm in contention he always sends a text message saying, 'you know what you need to do'."

Fourteen-times major winner Woods, who missed the halfway cut at St Andrews, told Day after Saturday's second round to 'go get it done'.

"To hear that advice gives you a boost of confidence to know that you're doing the right things and that he really believes in your skills," added the Queenslander who has five times finished in the top five at a major including three second places.

Woods, who has won the British Open on three occasions, also told Day to experience the special feeling that comes with soaking up the applause on the 18th hole of the Old Course links while leading the oldest major championship in the sport.

"He said it's the best walk in golf," said the Australian. "If I have the opportunity of doing that no one can take it away from me.

"That's part and parcel of why we work so hard...that little piece of immortality and glory that goes along with winning the Claret Jug at the home of golf.

"It would be an unbelievable experience. You just can't buy that. The only way you can get that is through the blood, sweat and tears and the dedication you put into your game."

(Editing by Mitch Phillips)