UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington, June 20 Australian golfer Jason Day, who sent a scare through the U.S. Open on Friday when he collapsed due to vertigo on his final hole, teed off in the third round on Saturday after resting overnight.

The world number 10, who has a history of dizzy spells, was diagnosed with benign positional vertigo after receiving medical treatment following Friday's second round at Chambers Bay. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)