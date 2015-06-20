REFILE-Golf-Scott not ready to fade into golfing sunset
May 8 Adam Scott is confident his best days are still ahead, even though almost three years have passed since he enjoyed a short reign as world number one.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington, June 20 Australian golfer Jason Day, who sent a scare through the U.S. Open on Friday when he collapsed due to vertigo on his final hole, teed off in the third round on Saturday after resting overnight.
The world number 10, who has a history of dizzy spells, was diagnosed with benign positional vertigo after receiving medical treatment following Friday's second round at Chambers Bay. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)
May 8 Adam Scott is confident his best days are still ahead, even though almost three years have passed since he enjoyed a short reign as world number one.
May 8 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 13.29 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 8.58 3. (3) Jason Day (Australia) 7.78 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.74 5. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 7.39 6. (7) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 7.23 7. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.21 8. (8) Justin Rose (Britain) 5.56 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.43 10. (10) Justin Thomas (