OAKMONT, Pennsylvania, June 14 Of all the four major championships, the U.S. Open is renowned for being the most exacting, which suits world number one Jason Day just fine as he prepares for this week's edition at Oakmont Country Club.

The Australian has long felt that the rigorous challenge of a U.S. Open is the best fit for his game and he oozed confidence on Tuesday about his bid to win a second major title on arguably the toughest layout in golf.

"This is one tournament that is very stressful and I feel like I thrive under stress," Day told reporters before heading out to practice for Thursday's opening round.

"When you're in stressful situations like you are at U.S. Opens, where this is usually the toughest course we play every single year, you have to come in with a positive attitude regardless of what the outcome is.

"If you miss a cut, it sucks, but if you're going to have a bad attitude, you may as well not even tee it up that week."

Day, who claimed his first major title at last year's PGA Championship at Whistling Straits, has an impressive U.S. Open record with four top-10s in his five career starts, including runner-up finishes in 2011 and 2013.

"I think my game sets up best for this because I hit it high," Day said of the U.S. Open. "Usually the course is running very firm, usually the greens are firm and fast.

"I hit it high, and I feel like I've got good touch around the greens, so this one sets up best for me. I've been very close to winning a U.S. Open, especially the last few years."

Asked when he had felt the most stress during a tournament round, Day replied: "The last day of the (2015) PGA (Championship) was probably the most stressful that I've had, but I felt in control.

"The last day of Bay Hill was the most stressful when I felt out of control," he added, referring to this year's Arnold Palmer Invitational where he triumphed by one shot despite not being at the top of his game.

"It was just one of those weeks where I did not know where the ball was going on the last day and somehow I ended up pulling a win.

"But at the PGA, never having won a major before and having the opportunity to win a major, with Jordan Spieth behind me and a few of the other guys playing well, that was probably the most stressful."

Though he now has one major victory under his belt, Day said he felt no different with his mental approach while preparing for this week's U.S. Open.

"I feel like I've got just as much pressure as I did when I was playing at Whistling Straits at the PGA Championship," he smiled. "I'm No. 1 in the world. I'm probably one of the favourites to win this week.

"That's a lot of pressure, but it's good pressure to have. That's the kind of pressure that you've got to enjoy and love."

(Editing by Larry Fine)