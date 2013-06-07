June 7 World number one Tiger Woods, second-ranked Rory McIlroy and Masters champion Adam Scott will play together for the first two rounds of next week's U.S. Open at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.

Tournament officials announced the high-profile trio in a tweet on Friday, with the rest of the draw expected to be released later in the day.

For the third consecutive year, the top three players in the world rankings have been grouped together at the year's second major, a popular ploy that generates plenty of hype and attracts huge galleries during tournament week.

Woods, who will be seeking his first major title since he won the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in a playoff, is a heavy favourite for the June 13-16 championship after winning four times in eight starts on the 2013 PGA Tour.

American Woods, Northern Irishman McIlroy and Australian Scott will start Thursday's first round at Merion off the first tee at 1:14 a.m. (1714 GMT), the United States Golf Association said in its tweet. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)