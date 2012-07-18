By Ed Osmond
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 18 David Duval
returns to Lytham a completely different man from the one who
enjoyed the highlight of his career when he won the British Open
on the north Lancashire links 11 years ago.
The former world number one has endured a dreadful form
slump since, failing to win a PGA Tour event let alone a second
major championship.
Duval finished in the top 125 in the U.S. money list in 2010
for the first time since 2002 and has plummeted to 775th in the
world rankings.
But he is very happy with his lot in life.
"My life in general has blown up exponentially in a
wonderful way with meeting my wife, having an instant family
with stepchildren, having a couple of kids of my own
biologically. I've got my oldest boy here," he told reporters on
Wednesday.
"I think I'm incredibly blessed in life. I'm an entirely
different person. Back then it was all about me and all about
golf, just like the majority of people that have marched through
here this week."
Duval, 40, thinks most of his rivals are self-obsessed.
"It revolves around them, everything. Their handlers, their
trainers, their nutritionists, their managers," he said.
"I've been fortunate in my life to be able to kind of branch
out and understand there's some things that are a little more
important than this."
Duval still enjoys playing golf for a living.
"It does not mean I don't love it, don't think I'm really
good at it, and don't think I'm going to be really great at it
again and don't desire to be," he said.
ENJOY LIFE
"Life has opened up to me and I love it and enjoy it and
embrace it."
Duval has not been back to Lytham since lifting the Claret
Jug 11 years ago.
"I have fond memories, obviously," he said.
"That's one of the unique things of the Open. The U.S. Open,
the U.S. PGA, you don't always get back to where you won very
quickly.
"So although I haven't won this golf tournament for 11
years, I'm kind of thought of in a weird way as defending
because I'm back at my site," said Duval.
"It was kind of cool to see my name just on the club board,
in the gold ink on the wood, along with the other tournaments
they have and stuff."
Duval was not keen to revisit the reasons for his extended
form slump.
"Over the last 11 years golf-wise I've had a few good
events," he said. "I've had plenty of injuries and problems,
haven't played well.
"I have an arm brace right now, I've got bone bruises in my
knee right now so I'm still hurting. I don't feel the greatest
but I'm playing quite well."
Duval hopes to rediscover the form and composure which
earned him a final-round 67 and a three-shot victory over
Sweden's Niclas Fasth 11 years ago.
"I played beautifully in 2001. I didn't feel like I was
playing my best golf. I putted and chipped it quite well. But I
managed myself and I felt like I was going to win the golf
tournament.
"So it was a great week. It was fun and I was very proud of
how I played on the Sunday."
