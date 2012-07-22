LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 22 Facts and figures after South African Ernie Els, 42, won the British Open on Sunday:

* Rises from 40th to 15th in world rankings

* Fourth major championship win in 79th appearance

* Follows victories in 2002 British Open, 1997 U.S. Open and 1994 U.S. Open

* Second British Open win in 22nd appearance in event

* Second consecutive top-10 finish in a major following his tie for ninth at last month's U.S. Open

* Gap of 10 years between wins is second longest in British Open after Henry Cotton (1937 and 1948)

* His 13th top-10 finish in British Open

* Aged 42 years and 279 days, he is second successive 42-year-old to win British Open after Darren Clarke who was 42 years and 337 days when he won at Sandwich 12 months ago

* Sixteenth consecutive major won by different player

* Six-shot final-round comeback is biggest by major winner since Ireland's Padraig Harrington in 2007

* Up to joint second in list of most majors won by South Africans, joining Bobby Locke on four. Gary Player has won nine.

* His 66th win as a professional (Editing by Tom Pilcher)