SAN FRANCISCO, June 10 American Spencer Levin and South African Branden Grace have gained last-minute exemptions for the U.S. Open via the world rankings, the United States Golf Association (USGA) said on Sunday.

Levin and Grace qualified for the year's second major after ensuring they will be in the top 60 when the latest rankings are issued on Monday.

Grace, a three-times winner on the European Tour this year, will make his U.S. Open debut while Levin will play in the championship for a third time.

While Grace comfortably qualified after being ranked 54th last week, Levin squeezed in despite missing the cut at the St. Jude Classic in Memphis on Friday after points dropped off his world ranking ledger and he edged up from 61st to 60th to dislodge Ryo Ishikawa.

Japan's Ishikawa had already booked his place at the June 14-17 U.S. Open by being ranked in the top 60 as of May 21.

The USGA have also added three alternates, Americans Justin Hicks, Kyle Thompson and Colt Knost, to complete the 156-strong field at San Francisco's Olympic Club. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in San Francisco; Editing by Peter Rutherford)