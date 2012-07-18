By Tony Jimenez
| LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 18
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 18 A hat-trick of
major wins by fellow countrymen Keegan Bradley, Bubba Watson and
Webb Simpson has delivered a "kick up the butt" to Rickie
Fowler, the young American Ryder Cup player said on Wednesday.
Bradley's victory at the 2011 U.S. PGA Championship,
Watson's triumph at the U.S. Masters in April and Simpson's win
at last month's U.S. Open have made Fowler even more determined
to capture one of golf's big four prizes.
"It's been a lot of fun to watch guys like that winning
their first majors," the 23-year-old Californian told reporters
on the eve of the 141st British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes.
"But it's also been a kick in the butt to get out and make
me want it more. It is fun to watch them win but at the same
time you'd rather be there than them."
Fowler said he would take great heart from his excellent
showing in the British Open at Sandwich last year when he
finished joint fifth behind winner Darren Clarke.
"I love links golf, it's probably my favourite," he added.
"I like the options you have.
"There may be fewer options here this week because of how
narrow the course is, how much rough there is and how many
bunkers (more than 200) there are but there is definitely going
to be some shot-making," said Fowler.
"You can be as creative as you want and hit a variety of
shots throughout the round."
Fowler's self-belief has risen as a result of his maiden
U.S. PGA Tour victory at the Quail Hollow Championship in North
Carolina in May.
"That's definitely where I'll draw the most confidence," he
said. "Just knowing I've been playing well and that it's been
recent."
Fowler, who made his Ryder Cup debut when the U.S. lost to
Europe in Wales in 2010, said his game was built on traditional
methods.
"I worked with a guy from when I was about seven onwards
through high school," he said. "He was very old-school, never
used video or anything like that.
"I basically learned the game as you would have in 1950
rather than 1995. It was a great way for me to be brought up, a
very different way in today's day and age.
"I guess the creativity I have and the way I like to play
are the reasons I love links golf," said Fowler.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)