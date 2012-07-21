By Tom Pilcher
| LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 21
played the British Open third round on Saturday at the opposite
end of the leaderboard to what he has been used to this year
with a little-known player almost twice his age.
But it did not bother the 23-year-old American one little
bit.
Rather than lament his lowly position at Lytham, a far cry
from last year's Open in which he finished joint fifth, the
world number 20 set about striking up a friendly rivalry with
502nd-ranked Brazilian Adilson da Silva.
"I've met a lot of great people through the years with golf
and it's taken me a lot of great places. I met another great guy
today because of golf," the sharp-dressing Fowler, wearing
bright blues shoes, told Reuters.
Da Silva, who finished with a one-over-par 71 to be a shot
behind Fowler (70) on four-over 214 after 54 holes, was equally
complimentary about his playing partner.
"He's a polite youngster with a great swing and he's got a
big future," said the 40-year-old, who has lived in Zimbabwe and
South Africa for the last 20 years.
Fowler bagged his first PGA Tour victory in May at Quail
Hollow, beating world number two Rory McIlroy and D.A. Points in
a playoff, and he is one of the game's brightest young
prospects.
Although the Ryder Cup player is used to more high-profile
partners, he said there was no lack of competitive spirit
against Da Silva.
"That's what golf's all about, the ball doesn't know how old
you are," he said. "It's all about who can score the lowest and
get the ball in the hole quickest.
"It's humbling but you don't want to lose to the older
guys," joked Fowler who was followed round by a legion of fans
sporting the famous all-orange attire he wears every Sunday, the
colours of his former Oklahoma State University.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)