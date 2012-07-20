By Ed Osmond
leader Adam Scott will have all morning to bask in the glory of
his opening 64 before teeing off in the second round at 1343
local time (1243 GMT) on Friday.
The Australian was among the early starters as he fired
eight birdies in benign conditions at Lytham on Thursday to
finish a shot ahead of Scotland's Paul Lawrie, American Zach
Johnson and Belgium's Nicolas Colsaerts.
Former world number one Tiger Woods will also have a few
hours to fine-tune his game which looked in ominously good shape
in his opening 67 and he is due to continue his bid for a 15th
major championship at 1443.
Colsaerts will be among the early starters along with
American Brandt Snedeker who carded a bogey-free 66 to lie
fifth.
World number one Luke Donald will need to kick on from his
solid opening 70 to mount a realistic challenge for his first
major championship while American Phil Mickelson and world
number three Lee Westwood are in danger of missing the cut after
faltering 73s.
World number two Rory McIlroy will also start his second
round early, hoping to continue the momentum from two late
birdies which lifted him to a 67 after an eventful round in
which he struck a spectator on the head with a wayward drive and
complained about slow play.
