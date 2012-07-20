LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 20 British Open leader Adam Scott will have all morning to bask in the glory of his opening 64 before teeing off in the second round at 1343 local time (1243 GMT) on Friday.

The Australian was among the early starters as he fired eight birdies in benign conditions at Lytham on Thursday to finish a shot ahead of Scotland's Paul Lawrie, American Zach Johnson and Belgium's Nicolas Colsaerts.

Former world number one Tiger Woods will also have a few hours to fine-tune his game which looked in ominously good shape in his opening 67 and he is due to continue his bid for a 15th major championship at 1443.

Colsaerts will be among the early starters along with American Brandt Snedeker who carded a bogey-free 66 to lie fifth.

World number one Luke Donald will need to kick on from his solid opening 70 to mount a realistic challenge for his first major championship while American Phil Mickelson and world number three Lee Westwood are in danger of missing the cut after faltering 73s.

World number two Rory McIlroy will also start his second round early, hoping to continue the momentum from two late birdies which lifted him to a 67 after an eventful round in which he struck a spectator on the head with a wayward drive and complained about slow play. (Editing by Ed Osmond)