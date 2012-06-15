SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 Jim Furyk may possess one of the most unorthodox swings in the game but he and U.S. Opens seem to fit like hand and glove.

The straight-hitting Furyk has five top-five finishes in the year's second major, including his breakthrough win at Olympia Fields in 2003, and he was once again back in contention for the title after Friday's second round.

"I'm obviously happy," American Furyk told reporters after carding a one-under-par 69 in tricky scoring conditions at a firm and fast-running Olympic Club to hold the early clubhouse lead. "I feel good about the score.

"I kept the ball in the fairway pretty well. I feel solid and in control so far. I know it's going to get even more probably firmer and faster and even more of a stern test for the weekend."

Furyk won his first major title by three strokes at the 2003 U.S. Open, and has generally flourished in the championship widely regarded as the toughest of all because of its tricky set-up with tight fairways, thick rough and slick greens.

"I guess you have to realise at the U.S. Open that par is a really good score and you're going to make some bogeys," the 42-year-old said of his strategy at the major.

"And when I'm patient when I'm playing well I've had some success here. Mentally you have to be in a good frame of mind, and physically you have to be on top of a lot of areas of your game.

"But keeping the ball in the fairway is of the utmost importance, and when I'm playing well I do a good job of those things."

STAYING PATIENT

Furyk, who is renowned for his loopy backswing, had to stay patient on Friday after starting the second round with a three-putt bogey on his opening hole, the par-four ninth, and then missing a 15-footer for birdie at the 10th.

"Then I kind of collected myself and plodded along today," he said of a round that eventually yielded three birdies and two bogeys as he finished with a one-under total of 139.

"It's all about getting the ball in the fairway or in a playable spot as best you can, get the ball on the green or in a playable spot as best you can and try to make four.

"Plod, I think, is a good word. You take what the course gives you and play the best you can from there."

A 16-times champion on the PGA Tour, Furyk has not triumphed on the U.S. circuit since his stellar 2010 campaign which featured three tournament wins.

"At 42, I realise that the window's not wide open any more," the tour veteran said. "I have a lot more good years behind me than I probably do ahead of me, but I still feel like I've got some game.

"I've got some more tournaments to win." (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in San Francisco; Editing by Frank Pingue)