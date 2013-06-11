Tiger Woods of the U.S. walks off the 18th green during a practice round for the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Sergio Garcia approached Tiger Woods at the driving range at Merion Golf Club on Monday and after a brief exchange shook hands with the world number one in an apparent attempt to make up after their recent unpleasantness.

The meeting during practice for the U.S. Open was the first between the longtime adversaries since Garcia made a "fried chicken" reference directed at Woods last month at a European Tour awards dinner.

Garcia has since apologized and Woods told reporters it was time to move on.

Tensions between the two flared last month at the Players Championship, when Garcia suggested Woods showed poor sportsmanship by pulling a club from his bag as the Spaniard was about to hit a shot. Woods's move sparked cheers from the galleries and Garcia sliced his shot into the woods.

The two later exchanged verbal jabs through the media over the incident, revealing animosity simmering between them over the years.

Bad feelings escalated with Garcia's ill-advised attempt at humor when he was jokingly asked if he would be having dinner with Woods during the U.S. Open week. He replied: "We'll have him 'round every night. We will serve fried chicken."

Woods responded to the reference, viewed as a racial stereotype, on Twitter by saying Garcia's words were "wrong, hurtful and inappropriate."

