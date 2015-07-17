ST ANDREWS, Scotland, July 17 Tom Gillis departed the British Open $15,000 lighter the day after his 47th birthday on Friday having enjoyed a short "vacation" from his day-job as the classic golf journeyman.

A Tour pro since 1990, three years before new American sensation Jordan Spieth was born, Gillis qualified for only the fifth major of his career last weekend when losing out to Spieth in a playoff at the John Deere Classic.

He was even thinking of declining the spot, but an hour after picking a $500,000 pay cheque, the biggest of a career spent criss-crossing the globe with his golf bag, he was sat on a chartered jet with Spieth headed for Scotland.

"It's a been a whirlwind," Gillis told Reuters after a round of 74 saw him miss the cut on Friday.

"I was on the plane about an hour and 15 minutes after we putted out, thought what's all this about? I had like one sweater and everything, it's been crazy.

"I was supposed to be playing in Alabama this weekend."

Gillis, who qualified for the European Tour in 1997 having spent two years plying his trade in South Africa, said the disappointment of missing a first significant title last week when pipped by Spieth, was soothed by getting the chance to play in his first St Andrews Open.

"When I walked off the first tee at St Andrews, it was euphoric," he said. "When you're 47, the window is closing.

"It's been fun, my wife probably enjoyed it a bit more than I did, it's new for her, she got a kick out of it."

While playing the game he loves still drives him, Gillis cuts through the sentiment.

"I love competing....that's what it's all about and I love the game. And I like money! That motivates me!

"Last weekend took a little pressure off, it paid for this trip because this wasn't cheap. I'm already $15,000 in, but you know, I treated it like a vacation, that's how to look at it."

While Spieth, who was born 10 days before Gillis made his PGA Tour debut at the 1993 Buick Open, continues his quest for golf's calendar-year grand slam, Gillis was packing for a flight home to see his children and get back to the grindstone.

But he will be keeping an eye on his young compatriot's progress as he blazes a trail for American golf.

"He's 21, he could be my son, I'm probably older than his father," he said. "You can't compare our journeys, our careers.

"He's the future of the game. A good person, a gentleman and a wonderful player." (Editing by Ed Osmond)