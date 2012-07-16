By Tom Pilcher
| LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 16
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 16 The British
Open returns to Royal Lytham & St Annes for an 11th time when
the 141st championship begins on Thursday in Lancashire,
England.
Lytham, flanked by a railway line and suburban houses, is
not considered the most beautiful of the many Open venues, most
recently staging the event in 2001 when American David Duval
clinched his only major championship.
American amateur Bobby Jones won the first Open to be held
at Lytham in 1926 when he became the only champion to have to
pay to play.
Jones, who won all four majors in 1930 to complete the
'Grand Slam', forgot his competitor's ticket and was not
recognised despite being second in the tournament after three
rounds, but calmly paid an entrance fee before claiming the
first of his three Opens.
South African Bobby Locke, who fought with his country's air
force during World War Two, ran out the winner in 1952 when the
Open returned to Lytham.
Other champions include Australia's Peter Thomson, who
bagged his fourth of five Open titles in 1958, nine-times major
winner Gary Player of South Africa in 1974, Seve Ballesteros in
1979 and 1988 and Tom Lehmann in 1996.
As golf courses worldwide undergo more and more development
in the modern era, Lytham is a refreshingly undisturbed course
with only a few changes since the club was founded in 1886 and
the present course constructed in 1897.
Several holes have been lengthened for this year's Open to
provide more of a test, while 206 bunkers dotted in the tight
fairways and around the greens will make accurate play key.
Golf writer Bernard Darwin once wrote: "Hit your ball to the
right place and the way to the hole is open to you, but hit your
ball to the wrong place and every kind of punishment, whether
immediate or ultimate, will ensue."
Here is a brief hole-by-hole look at the 7,086-yard, par-70
course.
- - - -
No. 1, par three, 205 yards - Check the weather vane on the
roof of his shop, head pro Eddie Birchenough urges all golfers
before they tee off. The only par-three opening hole on the Open
rota, the green is guarded by nine bunkers while the swirling
wind often plays havoc with club selection.
Gary Player carded three birdies on this hole in 1974 on his
way to victory.
- -
No. 2, par four, 481 yards - A new tee some 43 yards behind
the old one used in 2001 will make carrying the menacing bunkers
on the right a severe test as a shot of around 265 yards will be
required.
The green slopes away from the player and a further
three-greenside traps will make this a testing second hole.
- -
No. 3, par four, 478 yards - The third equal most difficult
hole in 2001 has been lengthened by about 20 yards and there is
trouble off the tee, bunkers left and the out-of-bounds railway
line on the right. Avoid back and left of the green says
Birchenough.
- -
No. 4, par four, 392 yards - The only par four on the front
nine measuring under 400 yards, players are expected to hit
irons or hybrids off the tee for accuracy. Another sloping green
will test golfers trying to find the pin.
- -
No. 5, par three, 219 yards - "Dead ground" in front of the
green makes the hole play longer than it appears while bunkers
left and right and a dome shaped green will make finding the
putting surface imperative.
- -
No. 6, par four, 492 yards - Played as a par five in 2001
when it was the easiest hole, the sixth is now a testing par
four. Fairway bunkers on the right will catch overhit or
slightly stray drives. Five traps await misjudged approach
shots.
- -
No. 7, par five, 592 yards - Tiger Woods hit driver-nine
iron three times out of four in 2001 to reach the green but this
time round a new putting surface 35 yards further back and to
the left will provide more of a test.
- -
No. 8, par four, 416 yards - The green perched on top of a
dune is surrounded by deep bunkers and Birchenough says the left
trap is "probably" the deepest on the course so it must be
avoided at all costs.
- -
No. 9, par three, 165 yards - Lytham's shortest hole will
not allow players to ease off as nine bunkers guard the sloping
green.
- -
No. 10, par four, 387 yards - The inward slog, often into
the wind, begins here. 52 yards longer than in 2001, Birchenough
admits he is not sure how the world's best golfers will approach
this hole.
- -
No. 11, par five, 598 yards - Another lengthened hole, this
time by 56 yards, the par five 11th will see many risk and
reward drives from the high dune tee box.
- -
No. 12, par three, 198 yards - One of Jack Nicklaus's
favourite short holes, the threat of out-of-bounds which eats
into the right-hand side of the green, the left to right wind
and some severe bunkers will make this another testing par
three.
- -
No. 13, par four, 355 yards - This heavily-bunkered hole,
the first of six par fours to finish, will provide the longest
hitters with an opportunity to drive the green.
- -
No. 14, par four, 444 yards - The start of Lytham's 'Murder
Mile' closing stretch has a new fairway bunker on the left plus
a swale to gobble up weak approach shots. The green slopes away
from players so many shots end up through the putting surface.
- -
No. 15, par four, 462 yards - Ranked the most difficult hole
in 2001, eventual winner David Duval described his six-iron from
deep rough to within 15 feet of the pin as "one of the best
shots I've ever hit." A tough drive and a semi-blind second to
the well protected green mean shots will be dropped here.
- -
No. 16, par four, 336 yards - Seve Ballesteros hit a
nine-iron from a carpark to two feet here in 1979 en route to
victory. Lytham's shortest par four demands concentration
throughout with fairway bunkers and greenside traps lurking.
- -
No. 17, par four, 453 yards - Players will be desperate to
find the tiny landing area that is surrounded by yet more
bunkers and dense scrub. A sharp turn left on the dog-leg
provides no let up as the open green is guarded by traps.
- -
No. 18, par four, 413 yards - The view towards the clubhouse
was once described as a 'Sea of Sand' with 17 bunkers peppering
the hole. Two added traps on the right and the proximity of the
clubhouse wall to the back of the green threaten wayward shots.