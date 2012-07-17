By Tony Jimenez
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 17 Triple major
champion Padraig Harrington is slowly emerging from the doldrums
and for that his putter must take most of the credit, he said on
Tuesday.
The Irishman has not won a regular tour event since landing
the 2008 U.S. PGA Championship but his spirits have soared in
recent weeks thanks to a share of eighth place at the U.S.
Masters and a tie for fourth in the U.S. Open.
"I've been putting better, that's essentially it,"
Harrington told reporters as he continued his preparations for
this week's 141st British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes.
"I'm playing better but the putting really does help.
I would have said I played well over the last couple of years
too, at times, but I certainly didn't putt very well."
Harrington, who won the Open in 2007 and 2008, said he
previously tended to over-hit the ball on the greens.
"I'm particularly trying to improve my ability to hole
15-footers and I've done a lot of practice on them," he
explained.
"I used to have a 15-foot putting stroke for a four-foot
putt and I didn't realise that."
Harrington said he was relieved to discover the problem on
the greens was physical rather than mental.
"I had no idea that (overhitting) is what I was doing but
that's what it turned out and it's helped me a lot," he added.
Harrington, the first player from Ireland to win the Open in
60 years, has also been experimenting by taking a spirit level
on to the putting surfaces in practice at Lytham.
"I've been picking a number of pin positions on each green
and took a spirit level out and measured the straight putts," he
said.
"I was actually more practising my reading of the greens
than expecting that I can pick out where the pins are exactly
going to be. But if I get one or two pin positions right as well
it will be worthwhile."
Harrington was the last player to triumph in back to back
majors and since he captured the 2008 U.S. PGA crown there have
been 14 different winners of the big four tournaments.
"Even though everybody thinks that's unusual, what is
unusual is that Tiger Woods won 14 majors during his period of
domination," said the 40-year-old Irishman.
"That is probably not going to happen again. Is there a
player going to dominate like that with so many guys coming on
with such a good game?
"Dominating is a hard thing to do. There are just too many
good players out there now, too many guys with a good chance of
winning that it's hard for one player to be able to win as
prolifically as Tiger did," added Harrington.
