Boo Weekley of the U.S. tees off on the 16th hole during completion of the second round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

LONDON American Boo Weekley and Dane Thomas Bjorn are among 10 players who have booked their places in next week's 142nd British Open at Muirfield through the FedExCup and Race to Dubai standings.

The Royal & Ancient organisers said in a news release on Monday that five Race to Dubai money-list exemptions had been secured by Bjorn, South African Richard Sterne, Australian Brett Rumford, Finn Mikko Ilonen and Briton Marc Warren.

The 42-year-old Bjorn will be playing in his 16th British Open. He has twice finished tied second, at St Andrews in 2000 and at Sandwich three years later.

The Dane was also a double European Tour runner-up last month, at the BMW International in Germany and the Austrian Open.

Former Ryder Cup player Weekley, Billy Horschel, Russell Henley, Jimmy Walker and Harris English have booked their tickets for the third major championship of the season through the U.S. PGA Tour's FedExCup points table.

Weekley ended a five-year drought by winning the Crowne Plaza Invitational in Texas in May.

He finished tied 13th at the British Open in 2009.

Golf's oldest major championship begins on July 18. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Patrick Johnston)