SAN FRANCISCO, June 17 Low scoring was again
difficult at the U.S. Open on Sunday as the early starters in
the final round battled to cope with the tight, slanting
fairways, thick rough and slick greens at the Olympic Club.
While overnight leaders Jim Furyk and Graeme McDowell
prepared for a mid-afternoon teeoff, only two players out on the
course were under par for the day as fog and light breezes swept
across the hilly Lake Course.
South Korean KJ Choi was two under after seven holes and
five over for the tournament, two strokes better than Italy's
Francesco Molinari, who was two under for the round after 11
holes.
However, organisers had moved up some tee positions to
create scoring opportunities in the final round, most notably at
the par-five 16th where the hole will play around 100 yards
shorter at 569 yards.
The driveable par-four seventh, at 264 yards, had already
yielded plenty of red numbers with playing partners Rickie
Fowler and Patrick Cantlay both eagling the hole.
Fowler struck a low stinger off the tee to a foot of the cup
while fellow American Cantlay benefited from a favourable
bounced just short of the green for his drive to settle six feet
away.
Conditions were expected to remain hazy for the rest of the
afternoon at Olympic where the year's second major was set for a
gripping finale.
Former winners Furyk and McDowell held a two-shot lead over
their closest rivals but more than a dozen players were within
five strokes of their one-under total of one-under total.
American Furyk, champion at Olympia Fields in 2003, carded
an even-par 70 on Saturday to join 2010 winner McDowell of
Northern Ireland, who fired a 68, at the top.
Sweden's Fredrik Jacobsen was alone in third, two shots off
the pace, with Britain's Lee Westwood, Belgian Nicolas
Colsaerts, American Blake Adams and South Africa's Ernie Els a
stroke further back.
Three-times champion Tiger Woods, aiming to end a major
title drought of four years, was tied for 14th at four over
after battling to a 75 on Saturday but probably had too many
players ahead of him to secure victory.
"I'm just going to have to shoot a good round tomorrow, and
post early and see what happens," Woods said after the third
round. "There's going to be a bunch of guys there with a
chance."
A winner of 14 major titles, Woods has never triumphed by
coming from behind going into the final round of one of golf's
blue riband events.
Watched by huge galleries as he teed off at the tricky
par-four first in the company of fellow American Casey
Wittenberg, Woods found the right rough with his opening shot
and bogeyed the hole to slip further behind.
