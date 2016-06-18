OAKMONT, Pennsylvania, June 17 American Dustin Johnson ended a marathon Friday at the weather-disrupted U.S. Open with the clubhouse lead, carding a one-under-par 69 shortly before second-round play was suspended for the day.

The long-hitting Johnson, who was a runner-up in last year's U.S. Open one stroke behind Jordan Spieth after three-putting the final hole, produced superb form from tee to green as he posted a four-under total of 136 at Oakmont Country Club.

Also at four-under was surprise first round leader Andrew Landry, a PGA Tour rookie who will only start the second round on Saturday morning after the year's second major championship was knocked off schedule by multiple thunderstorms on Thursday.

Johnson could have been further ahead as he missed several birdie putts from 10 feet and in on a sun-splashed afternoon but had to settle for a two-shot advantage over compatriot Scott Piercy (70) and Spaniard Sergio Garcia (70).

England's Andy Sullivan (68) was a further stroke back with American Daniel Summerhays, who fired the best score of the week with a seven-birdie 65 to surge up the leaderboard.

Organisers hope to get the second round finished by early afternoon on Saturday, before completing the third round by the end of the day.

Weather conditions look favourable for the entire weekend. (Editing by Andrew Both)