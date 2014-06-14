PINEHURST, North Carolina, June 14 The early starters faced tougher conditions in the U.S. Open third round on Saturday as runaway leader Martin Kaymer of Germany prepared for a late afternoon teeoff.

Trickier pin positions, many of them tucked away in the corners of the turtleback greens on Pinehurst's No. 2 Course, and a par-70 layout firming up under bright sunshine were certain to present a daunting challenge.

Among the early starters, American Nicholas Lindheim was the only player under par for the day after reaching the turn in one-under 34.

Burly American Kevin Stadler and U.S. amateur champion Matthew Fitzpatrick of England were both five over for the round, Stadler after 10 holes and Fitzpatrick after nine.

Most fans at Pinehurst, however, were looking ahead to the 3:25 p.m.(1925 GMT) teeoff for Kaymer who has delivered a one-man show in the season's second major while building a six-stroke overnight lead.

The 29-year-old from Duesseldorf, seeking his second major title after winning his first at the 2010 PGA Championship, was near-flawless over the first two days as he carded successive rounds of five-under 65.

Evoking memories of the runaway U.S. Open victories achieved by Tiger Woods, in 2000, and Rory McIlroy, in 2011, Kaymer has set a tournament low for 36 holes with his 10-under total of 130.

Germany's former world number one has also matched the largest ever U.S. Open lead after 36 holes, emulating Woods at Pebble Beach and McIlroy at Congressional.

"If he does it for two more days, then we're all playing for second spot," said Australian world number one Adam Scott, who trails Kaymer by a distant 10 strokes heading into the third round.

Little-known American Brendon Todd, alone in second place overnight after carding a 67 on Friday, reflected the views of many of his peers while praising the German's dominance so far at Pinehurst.

"Kaymer's performance has been incredible," Todd said. "He's playing a brand of golf that we haven't seen probably in a long time, since maybe Tiger."

Kaymer knows that he is playing exceptionally good golf at Pinehurst and has no intention of changing his strategy, even after storming six strokes clear of his closest pursuers.

"If you think of defending (a big lead), then you're pulling back, and that's never, never really a good thing," he said. "You just want to keep going, you want to keep playing.

"You want to challenge yourself. If you can stay aggressive and hit the right shots, that's quite nice and then it's a battle against yourself." (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)