PINEHURST, North Carolina, June 15 Dazzling sunshine and calm conditions greeted the early starters for the final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday as overnight leader Martin Kaymer prepared for a mid-afternoon teeoff.

Temperatures are expected to climb to a high of 88 F (31 C) later in the day and, with Pinehurst's challenging No. 2 Course already running firm and fast, pin positions are a little friendlier than they were for Saturday's third round.

Among the early starters, 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa was two under for the day after nine holes while American qualifier Daniel Berger was one under after eight.

Only two players in the 67-man field broke par in the third round when there was very little margin for error on approach shots into Pinehurst's notorious turtle-back greens with many of the pins tucked away in the corners.

All eyes at Pinehurst on Sunday, however, will be firmly fixed on Kaymer who is bidding to become only the eighth player to complete a wire-to-wire win at the U.S. Open.

The former world number one took control of the championship with successive rounds of five-under-par 65 to lead by six shots after Friday, then survived three early bogeys and a faltering finish on Saturday to card a 72.

That left Kaymer a commanding five strokes in front of his closest pursuers with an eight-under total of 202, the third lowest ever after 54 holes in the year's second major.

Americans Rickie Fowler and Erik Compton, the only players to dip under par on Saturday as they fired matching 67s, are tied for second place and are well aware of the task ahead of them on Sunday.

"I can put myself in contention with the rest of the group, and see what Martin does," Fowler said of his plan for the final round.

"If he goes out and posts double digits (under par), it's going to be impossible for us to catch him. It's like a second tournament going on."

Defending champion Justin Rose of England, who heads into the final round a distant nine strokes off the pace at one over, said that Kaymer's pursuers faced a tricky dilemma with their strategies.

"The course instructs you where to hit it," Rose explained. "The chasing pack ... they need to make up shots, but they know they can't get too aggressive around here.

"Martin is playing the same strategy as the guys trying to chase him. There's only one way to play this golf course and that's fairly conservatively."

Kaymer, who won his first major title at the 2010 PGA Championship was scheduled to tee off at 3:35 p.m. (1935 GMT), along with Fowler, in the final pairing of the U.S. Open. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Julian Linden)