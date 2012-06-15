* Thompson the surprise leader after firing a 66
* Woods trails by three after first round at Olympic
* Defending champion McIlroy battles to a 77
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 The electricity was back
as Tiger Woods moved into once familiar territory on Thursday,
clawing his way into contention with a one-under-par 69 in tough
scoring conditions to lie three shots off the U.S. Open lead.
As the year's second major lived up to its reputation as the
toughest championship of all, the former world number one mixed
three birdies with two bogeys to finish the first round three
behind fellow American Michael Thompson at the Olympic Club.
"I played well today," three-times champion Woods told
reporters after breaking 70 in the opening round of a U.S. Open
for the first time since 2002 with a superb display of course
management on a firm and fast-running layout.
"I felt like I had control of my game all day. I'm really
excited how I was able to execute my game plan all day today.
The golf course was really quick.
"We knew the greens were going to be a little quicker, but I
didn't think they would be this firm this early in the week. So
we had to make a couple of adjustments with that."
Woods was one of just six players who broke par, ending the
round tied for second with fellow Americans Nick Watney and
David Toms, Britain's Justin Rose and 2010 champion Graeme
McDowell of Northern Ireland.
Watney capped a memorable display in glorious afternoon
sunshine with a rare albatross two at the par-five 17th, holing
out with a five-iron from the fairway for only the third
double-eagle ever recorded at a U.S. Open.
The little known Thompson, who tied for 29th in his only
previous U.S. Open appearance in 2008, upstaged the game's
biggest names by carding a seven-birdie 66 on the challenging,
hilly Lake Course.
Though Thompson bogeyed three of the first six holes - a
stretch widely regarded as the most difficult start in the
majors - he then surged up the leaderboard with six birdies in
bright sunshine to take control of the tournament.
"This is one of my favourite golf courses, so I've got good
feelings coming in here," said the 27-year-old Thompson, who
booked his place in this week's field via sectional qualifying.
"I just got the putter hot today. I got kind of a wake-up
call on the first hole, I missed my par putt because I didn't
realise the greens were that fast. From then on, I was just
trying to flow."
American world number six Matt Kuchar, 2003 U.S. Open
champion Jim Furyk, Swede Robert Karlsson and Britain's Ian
Poulter were among a group of eight locked on 70.
Most of the players struggled on the tight fairways and
surprisingly quick greens, Phil Mickelson carding a 76,
defending champion Rory McIlroy a 77, Masters champion Bubba
Watson a 78 and world number one Luke Donald a nine-bogey 79.
'TOUGH DAY'
"I didn't play very well," Mickelson said after a round
including seven bogeys, one birdie and a lost ball with his
opening tee shot, a wild hook into trees. "It was a tough day
when you play it the way I did."
McIlroy, who romped to victory by eight shots in last year's
U.S. Open at Congressional, paid the price for hitting only
seven of 14 fairways.
"It's just so tough here if you put yourself out of position
at all," the 23-year-old said. "When you're trying to play
catch-up on this golf course it's very hard.
"I was able to make only one birdie out there today. I need
to try to make more tomorrow and limit the mistakes."
Left-hander Watson never recovered from four bogeys in his
first eight holes but was hugely impressed by Woods.
"That was the old Tiger," he gushed. "That was beautiful to
watch. That's what we all want to watch and that was awesome to
see him strike the ball look. He made a couple (of) bogeys but
under par on this golf course is pretty good."
Woods, who won the most recent of his 14 major titles at the
2008 U.S. Open, oozed confidence throughout his round as he
outshone playing partners Mickelson and Watson in front of huge
galleries.
He was rock solid as he parred his first five holes after
teeing off at the ninth, bogeyed the 14th after his tee shot
ended up in thick rough but recovered with a two-putt birdie at
the par-five 17th.
Woods then knocked in birdie putts from 10 and 30 feet at
the fourth and fifth to move within a stroke of the lead before
making his only other stumble, a bogey at the par-four sixth.
"This golf course, it's so demanding and if you're off your
game just a little bit, you're going to pay the price," said
Woods, who completed his U.S. Open preparation with his 73rd PGA
Tour victory at the Memorial tournament two weeks ago in Ohio.
"I felt very pleased with every facet of my game today and I
stayed very patient out there."
Chinese teenager Andy Zhang, at 14 the youngest competitor
at a U.S. Open since 1945 and possibly of all time, opened with
a 79.
The day's average score was 74.92 on the twisting, hilly and
heavily tree-lined layout.
