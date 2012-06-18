* Simpson wins first major title
* McDowell ties for second
* Woods finishes in tie for 21st
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
SAN FRANCISCO, June 17 American Webb Simpson
clinched his first major title with a nerve-jangling one-shot
victory at the 112th U.S. Open on Sunday after overhauling
overnight leaders Jim Furyk and Graeme McDowell.
The 26-year-old Simpson, who triumphed twice on the PGA Tour
last year, charged into contention with four birdies in five
holes around the turn on the way to a two-under-par 68.
On a foggy afternoon at the brutally difficult Olympic Club,
Simpson coolly parred his last eight holes to finish at one-over
281 as the other main contenders faded over the closing stretch.
"It was pretty nerve wracking," Simpson told NBC television
after earning the winner's cheque for $1.44 million in the
year's second major. "I knew it was a tough golf course.
"I had to go out and do as well as I could. I probably
prayed more the last three holes than I've ever done in my life.
It helped me stay calm and get in with two under."
Simpson, who got up and down from greenside rough to save
par at the last, became the ninth consecutive first-time winner
of a major, and the 15th different player in succession to claim
one of golf's blue riband events.
Northern Irishman McDowell, U.S. Open champion at Pebble
Beach two years ago, closed with a six-bogey 73 to finish joint
second with little known American Michael Thompson (67).
As Simpson and his wife Dowd watched on television, McDowell
had a chance to force a playoff with a downhill birdie putt from
25 feet at the par-four last but his attempt slid past the left
edge of the cup.
"I thought even though Graeme had a 25-footer, it was
probably going to hit the hole or have a good chance," Simpson
said after being presented with the glittering U.S. Open trophy.
"I couldn't be happier right now. Congrats to Graeme and
Michael for playing great golf."
McDowell rued a final round in which he hit only three
fairways out of 14 off the tee.
"There's a mixture of emotions inside me right now,
disappointment, deflation, pride but mostly just frustration,"
the 32-year-old said.
"That's the U.S. Open. You're supposed to hit it in some
fairways. And that was the key today really for me."
FURYK FADE
Furyk, U.S. Open champion in 2003, briefly moved two strokes
clear and was tied for the lead with three holes to play but
bogeyed 16 and 18 for a 74 and a five-way share of fourth place
at three over.
The 42-year-old failed to record a single birdie in the
final round as he finished level with compatriots David Toms
(68), Jason Dufner (70) and John Peterson (70), and Ireland's
Padraig Harrington (68).
Furyk struggled to sum up his feelings after the
disappointing final round.
"I don't know how to put that one into words, but I had my
opportunities and my chances and it was right there.
"On that back nine, it was my tournament to win. I felt like
if I had shot even par, one under, I would have distanced myself
from the field. And I wasn't able to do so. I played quite well,
actually until the last three holes."
Three-times champion Tiger Woods, aiming to end a four-year
major title drought, never recovered from a bogey, bogey,
double-bogey start and tied for 21st at seven over after
returning a 73.
"I felt great on the greens, had the perfect speed all day
and unfortunately just got off to such an awful start," Woods
said. "I tried coming in, but I was too far out.
"But overall, the way I struck the golf ball, the way I
controlled it all week is something that's very positive going
forward."
The hilly Lake Course at Olympic posed all sorts of problems
for the players, especially with its first six holes which Woods
has described as the hardest start to any tournament.
However, organizers moved up some tee positions to create
scoring opportunities in the final round and the fans were
treated to some exhilarating shot-making, along with the
relentless grind for pars so typical at a U.S. Open.
One of the biggest roars of the day came when twice former
champion Ernie Els rolled in a curling 20-foot eagle putt at the
driveable par-four seventh to move into a tie for second.
But the smooth-swinging South African bogeyed the next two
holes to derail his title bid.
British world number three Lee Westwood began the day three
strokes off the pace but never recovered from a double-bogey at
the fifth where he lost his ball after his tee shot sailed right
into trees and never came down.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)