July 2 Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee, winner of last month's Wales Open, and Richard Sterne of South Africa have qualified for the British Open at Royal Lytham.

The duo booked their places at the July 19-22 major championship after finishing in the top two in a mini European Tour money list following Sunday's Irish Open.

"I am very happy to be competing in the Open - that's going to be exciting," Thongchai told the tour's official website (www.europeantour.com).

"I knew if I made the cut in Ireland I would almost certainly qualify," he added after finishing tied 18th at Royal Portrush in County Antrim. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Alison Wildey)