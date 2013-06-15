ARDMORE, Pennsylvania, June 15 Tiger Woods birdied the first hole to move within three shots of the lead as pacesetters Phil Mickelson and fellow-American Billy Horschel teed off for the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday.

Four-times major winner Mickelson, chasing his first U.S. Open title after finishing runner-up a record five times, and 26-year-old Horschel were at one under par with a jam-packed leaderboard giving chase at Merion.

Australian John Senden birdied the first hole to climb to level par, joining Englishmen Luke Donald and Justin Rose and American Steve Stricker one stroke behind the co-leaders.

Charl Schwartzel, the 2011 Masters winner from South Africa, and Hunter Mahan were another shot adrift at one over par.

World number one Woods trickled in a big breaking 10-foot birdie putt at the par-four first hole to reach two over par for the championship as he tried to position himself for a victory to end a five-year drought in the major events.

Rory McIlroy matched playing partner Woods by sinking a 12-foot birdie putt at the opening hole, but the Northern Irishman hit his tee shot out of bounds at the par-five second hole and scrambled to a bogey that left him at three under par.

Tied with Woods at two-over after two holes were Englishman Ian Poulter and Australian Mathew Goggin along with Americans Charley Hoffman (through six holes) and Edward Loar (four holes).

Some players were struggling on the sunny, breezy day at Merion as personified by Spain's Sergio Garcia.

Garcia hit three tee shots over the fence and into the road running alongside the par-four 15th and took a six-over 10. He stood eight over par the round through eight holes and was 14-over for the tournament.

(Editing by Gene Cherry)