ST ANDREWS, Scotland, July 19 Calm returned to St Andrews but a clutch of major champions stormed up the British Open leaderboard in perfect scoring conditions as the belated third round got under way on Sunday.

American Jim Furyk, the 2003 U.S. Open champion produced a flawless six-under 66, to surge into contention, four shots adrift of 36-hole leader Dustin Johnson who starts later.

David Duval, Open champion in 2001 but more often found in The Golf Channel commentary booth these days, carded seven birdies in a five-under 67.

The 43-year-old, who has missed six consecutive cuts at the British Open, only crept into the final two rounds with a birdie on the 18th hole of his second round to reach level par.

"I'll go play tomorrow and do the best I can," Duval said. "Maybe I'll shoot 67 again, maybe I'll shoot 77, who knows? But I'll have a smile on my face and enjoy walking around St Andrews, I can tell you that."

Also enjoying himself on a calm Old Course, so different to Saturday when gale force winds caused a 10-hour delay and forced the first Monday finish since 1988, was South African Ernie Els who carded a three-under 69.

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell, winner of the 2010 U.S. Open, was kicking himself though after round of two-under 70.

He picked up eight birdies in his first 13 holes but two double bogeys ruined his card.

With the soft, receptive greens, lush fairways and gentle breezes offering plenty of scoring opportunities, the leaders will be eyeing up their later rounds.

Johnson had set the halfway pace and is on 10 under 134 with England's Danny Willett a shot behind while grand slam chasing Jordan Spieth five back in the chasing pack.

The biggest early mover was Australia's Marc Leishman who went out in 32 strokes and reached nine-under par with three holes of his third round left as heavy rain began to fall.

Leishman, tied fifth last year in Hoylake, birdied the fourth, fifth, seventh, eighth, 10th, 11th, 13th and 15th.

England's Eddie Pepperell was also at eight-under.

Amateurs have shone here at the 144th British Open, none more so than England's Ashley Chesters who put himself who eagled the par-five fifth on Sunday and was five-under for his round and six-under overall after 14 holes.

American Rickie Fowler, under the radar so far here after catching the worst of the weather in his first two rounds, was also threatening a challenge, picking up five shots.

Saturday's high winds meant only the conclusions of the second rounds were completed, with R&A organisers pushing the third round to Sunday and the conclusion to Monday.

Tickets are available for 10 pounds for the extra day and with so many top players jostling towards the the top of leaderboard, they will be the best bargain in town. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)