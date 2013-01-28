* New York course to stage event for sixth time

* This is one of the premier venues, say USGA (Adds quotes, detail)

NEW YORK Jan 28 The U.S. Open will be held at Winged Foot for the sixth time when the second major golf championship of the season is staged at the New York course in 2020.

"We're thrilled to bring the U.S. Open back to this outstanding club," said United States Golf Association vice president Thomas J. O'Toole Jr in a news release on Monday.

"Winged Foot offers a spectacular setting in a dynamic market and has justifiably earned its reputation as one of the premier U.S. Open venues in the nation."

The course, located 25 miles (40 kms) north of New York City in Westchester County, last hosted the U.S. Open in 2006 when Australian Geoff Ogilvy pipped American duo Phil Mickelson and Jim Furyk and Colin Montgomerie of Britain to the title.

Winged Foot also staged the championship in 1929, 1959, 1974 and 1984.

The Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania, the venue in 2016, has staged the tournament eight times.

Baltusrol in New Jersey hosted the U.S. Open for the seventh time in 1993 while Oakland Hills in Michigan staged the championship for the sixth occasion in 1996.

Pebble Beach in California will be the venue for the sixth time in 2019. (Writing by Tony Jimenez in London, editing by Clare Fallon)