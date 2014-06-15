Golf-I am not disappearing, Poulter says after losing U.S. Tour status
April 21 Former European Ryder Cup hero Ian Poulter warned his critics not to write him off after officially relinquishing his exempt status on the PGA Tour on Friday.
* German seals runaway win with a closing 69
* Americans Fowler and Compton tie for second (Updates after Kaymer seals victory)
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
PINEHURST, North Carolina, June 15 Germany's Martin Kaymer, ice-cool in hot conditions, coasted to his second major victory by eight shots with a commanding performance in Sunday's final round at the U.S. Open.
Five ahead at the start of another humid day at Pinehurst Resort, the 29-year-old from Dusseldorf left his closest pursuers trailing in his wake as he closed with a one-under-par 69 on the challenging No. 2 Course.
Kaymer, who landed his first major crown at the 2010 PGA Championship, mixed two birdies with one bogey in the last six holes on a fast-running layout where danger lurked at every corner to post a nine-under total of 271.
The former world number one became the first German to win the U.S. Open, and the seventh player to complete a wire-to-wire victory at the year's second major.
American Rickie Fowler carded a 72 to finish in a tie for second at one under, level with compatriot Erik Compton, who also signed off with a 72 in only his second major appearance.
England's Justin Rose, who won last year's U.S. Open at Merion, finished in a tie for 12th at three over after shooting a 72, one stroke worse than Australian world number one Adam Scott (69). (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Julian Linden)
