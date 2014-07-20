By Tony Jimenez
HOYLAKE, England, July 20 Rory McIlroy's overnight lead was cut from six to four strokes midway through the final round of the 143rd British Open at Royal Liverpool on Sunday.
The 25-year-old Northern Irishman opened with a birdie at the first but experienced some anxious moments when he dropped successive shots at the fifth and sixth.
McIlroy then hit a wild drive into the rough at the seventh before he settled himself down by splashing out brilliantly to 12 inches from a greenside bunker to save par.
The twice major winner prompted loud roars from the galleries when he gently rolled in a 15-foot putt for a birdie at the ninth to go to 16-under-par.
Spain's Sergio Garcia was McIlroy's closest rival, on 12-under through nine, after reeling off three birdies in a flawless outward half of 32.
The leader's playing partner, American Rickie Fowler, occupied a share of third place on 11-under with surging Swede Robert Karlsson.
Tiger Woods, playing among the back markers, ended his campaign with a disappointing three-over 75 for 294, six over. (Editing by Toby Davis)