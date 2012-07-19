* Australian Scott blazes way round Lytham
* Woods tucks in behind on three-under 67
* Johnson, Lawrie, McIlroy, Watson, Els, McDowell start well
* Westwood and Mickelson off the pace with 73s
By Ed Osmond
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 19 Australian
Adam Scott set the pace with a course record-equalling 64 and a
steely-looking Tiger Woods rattled off four early birdies in a
composed first-round 67 at the British Open on Thursday.
World number 13 Scott conjured up eight birdies in benign
conditions at Lytham to finish on six under par, one ahead of
Scotland's Paul Lawrie, American Zach Johnson and Belgian
Nicolas Colsaerts.
Former world number one Woods played beautifully controlled
golf to birdie the first, fourth, sixth and seventh holes,
getting his bid for a 15th major championship, and first for
four years, off to a flawless start.
The American wasted birdie opportunities before twice
finding treacherous rough at the 15th hole to drop his only shot
of the day but he was happy with a putting performance that
revived memories of him at his pomp.
"I only hit one putt that was off line," Woods, 36, told
reporters. "I just needed to hit the putts a little bit harder.
These greens are not quick.
"With the amount of rain they've had on these things,
they're not very fast. So I've got to make that adjustment."
Scott, 32, started steadily but found real inspiration
around the turn with five birdies in eight holes.
Three more in a row from the 14th put him in sight of a
major championship record-tying 63 but he found the rough at the
last and dropped a shot.
"The calm conditions today were surprising," he said after
equalling 1996 champion Tom Lehman's 64.
"It was very pleasing to start off with a solid round
because that's what I haven't done at the other majors this
year."
American Johnson, U.S. Masters champion in 2007, made seven
birdies but bogeyed the 17th and had to settle for a 65.
BIRDIE TREBLE
Lawrie, the 1999 Open winner, made three successive birdies
from the third and picked up further shots at the 14th and 15th
to set himself up for a final flourish when a sumptuous iron
into the 18th green left him with a tap-in for birdie.
Colsaerts holed his approach for an eagle two at the second
and two birdies on the back nine in late afternoon drizzle left
him in a share of second place, one ahead of American Brandt
Snedeker who stole through the field late in the day with a
bogey-free 66.
Former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell completed a solid
67, level with Woods, world number two Rory McIlroy, South
African Ernie Els, Americans Bubba Watson and Steve Stricker,
Japan's Toshinori Muto and Swede Peter Hanson.
Woods calmly birdied the par-three first, picked up another
shot with a snaking 20-foot effort on the fourth and pinpoint
approaches at the sixth and seventh set up further birdie
chances which he converted with immaculate putts.
Stalking the course with unwavering concentration, he looked
completely at ease until an errant drive at the 15th left his
ball buried in deep rough.
After hacking out awkwardly into another patch of lush deep
grass, Woods then produced a brilliant recovery shot to find the
green and he narrowly missed a 20-foot putt for par.
McIlroy, among the late starters, moved quietly to three
under par before an errant tee shot at the 15th hit a young
spectator on the head and ended out of bounds.
The Northern Irishman hastily signed his glove to give to
the stricken youth but the ensuing double-bogey hurt McIlroy who
dug in bravely to claw shots back at the 16th and 18th holes.
World number one Luke Donald made his first bogey of the day
on the last hole but managed only one birdie to card a level-par
70 and stay in the hunt to become the first Englishman to win
the Open on home soil since 1969.
Lee Westwood did his chances of achieving that feat no good,
however, the world number three failing to take advantage of
birdies at the opening two holes and fading badly to finish with
a scrappy 73.
Defending champion Darren Clarke also made a poor start with
a bogey-strewn 76, former world number one Martin Kaymer slumped
to a 77 and four-times major champion Phil Mickelson had a
double-bogey seven on the way to a 73.
