By Tony Jimenez

LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 22 Australian Adam Scott stayed firmly on course for his first major win on Sunday, three strokes clear of his nearest rival Ernie Els with five holes to play in the British Open final round.

With most of the leaders struggling to cope with tricky winds on a warm summer's day at the Royal Lytham & St Annes links, world number 13 Scott was nine under through 13.

While Scott was plotting his way to glory, former world number one Tiger Woods slid out of contention after taking his first triple bogey in a major championship for nine years.

The American parred the first five holes before suffering a calamitous moment at the sixth.

With his ball tight up against the wall of a steep greenside bunker, the 14-times major champion had to take evasive action as it rebounded back towards him following his first attempt to get out.

Woods then sank to his knees perched on the edge of the trap and, with one leg extended to keep his balance, he managed to make a strong contact with his ball which struck the lip of the bunker and squirted out across the green.

The American, who had birdied the sixth in each of his opening three rounds, then missed a 40-foot putt for bogey and a five-footer for double-bogey before gratefully sinking his third attempt.

Woods bounced back immediately by chipping in for a birdie at the seventh.

Two more bogeys at the ninth and 13th then wrecked his chances of ending his four-year victory drought in majors.

Scott hit his tee shot at the short first through the back of the green and was unable to get up and down for his par three.

But he showed he was made of stern stuff when he played the second in imperious fashion, arrowing his approach to within three feet of the pin and sinking his birdie putt.

Scott dropped a stroke at the third and another bogey at the sixth sent him back to nine over par, a position he maintained through the 13th.

Playing partner Graeme McDowell imploded with a run of three straight bogeys around the turn.

The Northern Irishman was left with a face almost as bright as his pink shirt when he shanked an approach shot with his wood at the 11th over the head of the spectators 50 yards away, straight into an unplayable lie in the trees.

Els, a three-times major winner, was playing the best golf of the leading players but missed a host of birdie chances before finally making a forward move by picking up shots at the 12th and 14th.

SUMMER'S DAY

Earlier, Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts took full advantage of a glorious summer's day by ripping up the course to shoot a five-under 65.

The winner of this year's World Match Play Championship in Spain charged through the field to set the pace in the clubhouse on one-under 279.

With the sun beating down on the Lancashire links and the wind not as strong as predicted, Colsaerts seemed hell bent on making up for his previous rounds of 77 and 72 after having started his campaign with a sparkling 65.

The 29-year-old, who comes from a sporting family and had a great grandfather who competed for Belgium at basketball and water polo in the 1920 Olympics, made his intentions clear with a first-hole birdie.

Colsaerts dropped a stroke at the third before reeling off five birdies in an inspired 12-hole run from the fifth.

"It's difficult not to have a smile on my face," he told reporters. "I was quickly under par and gave myself chances a lot of times.

"There were still a few putts that didn't drop but it's great to come down the last couple of holes and have your game on. It was very pleasurable."

World number two Rory McIlroy completed a disappointing week with a 73 for an eight-over-par total of 288 and number three Lee Westwood signed off with a 72 at six over for the tournament. (Editing by Ed Osmond)