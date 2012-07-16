By Tom Pilcher
| LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 16
contenders at this week's British Open will not be the ones
whinging about the weather or the condition of the golf course,
1969 champion Tony Jacklin said on Monday.
"Somebody is going to win, I'll tell you that, no matter how
unplayable it is," Jacklin, who won his only Open title at Royal
Lytham & St Annes 43 years ago, said in a news conference.
"You really don't get the guys who are in with a shout
complaining about conditions of golf courses."
World number four and 14-times major winner Tiger Woods
labelled parts of the Lancashire links "unplayable" on Sunday
while defending champion Darren Clarke said the rough in places
was "absolutely brutal".
"The rough was as high at Muirfield in 1966 when Nicklaus
won," Jacklin said in reference to American Jack Nicklaus, the
most prolific major winner of all time with 18 victories.
"They had two stewards on the left and right of every hole
going 'It's in there somewhere.' That's when Nicklaus drove with
a 1-iron all week. Tiger won at Hoylake with a 1-iron all week.
"Somebody is going to do it. Somebody will figure it out and
get it done. It's just about getting your head around it and
getting on with it. Whinging won't get it."
British Opens are notorious for their unpredictable weather
and Woods wrote in his pre-tournament blog the unique annual
competition was his "favourite major."
Woods and Masters champion Bubba Watson have both already
stated their intent to play safely off the tee, which Jacklin
feels is the only way to win a major, let alone the British
Open.
"You cannot get out of the fact that it's controlling the
golf ball that wins you major championships. That's the
examination."
World number one Luke Donald and third-ranked Lee Westwood
will be out to land their maiden major wins and become the first
English winners on English soil since Jacklin in 1969.
Copy Nicklaus's approach to majors and they might just do
so, said Jacklin.
EASIEST ONES
"Nicklaus said to me years ago he always thought majors were
the easiest ones to win, because 95 per cent of the guys didn't
think they could do it," he said.
Jacklin said he favoured Westwood over Donald to do well at
Lytham.
"It's a daunting task but he (Westwood) has got all the
experience in the world now and he's surely up for it. I keep my
fingers crossed for him because I think he really deserves it.
"Lee I think of the two would be the one I would point
towards.
"Look at the world rankings, it speaks for itself. The likes
of Luke, Lee. Luke Donald is capable of anything. He's got to
get into the mix in a major, that's his big thing now."
Westwood has two top-three finishes in his last three Opens
while Donald's best finish is tied-fifth in 2009.
