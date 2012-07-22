Jeev Milkha Singh watches his shot from the rough on the 15th hole during the second round of the British Open golf championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes, northern England July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LYTHAM ST ANNES Jeev Milkha Singh is planning to throw a few belated parties to celebrate his victory in last week's Scottish Open after wrapping up his British Open campaign with a closing three-over 73 on Sunday.

The 40-year-old may not have been a title contender at Royal Lytham & St Annes but he and fellow countryman Anirban Lahiri achieved a first by becoming the first Indian pair to feature in the weekend rounds of a major championship.

"I was really glad to be here," said Singh who earned a last-gasp place at Lytham thanks to his victory in Scotland.

"I enjoyed every bit of it. My goal was to finish under par but I fell short," he told reporters after ending up on 10-over-par 290.

"Mentally I'm tired and I'll rest next week and start again at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Ohio in August. Now it's time to celebrate (my win) and we'll have a few parties at home."

Singh said he also wanted to get back to the U.S. Masters next April. He played at Augusta three years in a row from 2007-09 but has missed out ever since.

"My goal is to be in the top-50 by the end of the year. I've got big WGC events coming up so I've got a very good chance," said the world number 87.

One of Singh's favourite items of clothing is a Masters belt which he used all week at Lytham.

"Next year I need a new belt," laughed the double Asian Tour number one.

"The Masters is my favourite major championship and I'm hoping to get back there," said Singh whose best finish at Augusta was a tie for 25th in 2008. (Editing by Ed Osmond)