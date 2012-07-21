By Tony Jimenez
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 21 Former U.S.
Masters champion Zach Johnson is renowned as one of the best
putters in golf and he wielded his magic wand to revive his
British Open challenge in the third round on Saturday.
The American showed fortitude to bounce back from his
second-round 74, squeezing six birdies into a four-under 66 to
finish with a five-under aggregate of 205 on what he described
as an almost "eerie" day of warm weather on the Lancashire
coast.
Johnson sank a succession of long-range putts, most notably
at the eighth where a 30-foot effort disappeared into the cup.
"You've got to make a few 15 to 30-footers," he told
reporters. "I'm hitting a lot of greens and that's what I've got
to continue to do.
"If I can keep hitting greens, making an occasional long
putt drop, you never know what can happen."
Johnson, who won the Masters in 2007, said his driving was
the best it had been all year.
"I don't think I missed a fairway," said the 36-year-old who
has never finished better than 16th in eight previous Open
appearances.
"Whether it was a three-wood, a five-wood, three-iron or
driver, I just hit fairways. That makes this course so much
easier, avoiding those pot bunkers."
Johnson said the winds were the calmest he had ever
experienced at the third major of the season.
"I've never seen three days like this in the Open," he
added. "I was talking to playing partner Thomas Bjorn about it,
he's played a few more than I have.
"He recalls one other week where it was kind of like this.
This is not eerie but it's just not what you expect at the
Open."
Johnson finished with a flourish at the 18th, earning
resounding cheers from the galleries after drilling a seven-iron
close to the flag and holing his putt.
"I don't think I could play any more aggressive than I did
today," he said. "I knew if I was going to get back in this
tournament I had to make a move of some sort.
"I figured there were some tough pins, some hole placements
on some knobs, and I managed to put myself in good positions to
make some putts and fortunately I made a few."
