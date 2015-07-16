ST ANDREWS, Scotland, July 16 The sun was not exactly shining but American nearly-man Dustin Johnson made hay anyway to harvest a crop of birdies after a big-hitting first round at the British Open on Thursday.

Johnson's seven-under-par 65 on a grey and chilly day on the Fife coast included several monstrous blows that twice saw him nearly reach the green on par-four holes from the tee.

Five birdies and an eagle, and a stunning par-saving putt at the notorious 'Road Hole', gave the 31-year-old the early first-round lead to help dispel any lingering disappointment from last month's U.S. Open where a three-putt at the 72nd hole cost him the chance of a first major.

With the weather expected to take a turn for the worse on Friday with heavy rain and wind predicted, 2011 runner-up Johnson said putting down a low number had been his priority.

"Everybody knows the weather Friday and Saturday is going to be very difficult, so today I thought was very important to get off to a good start and try to make as many birdies as you can," Johnson, who averaged 322 yards off the tee, told reporters.

"The next couple days it's going to be very difficult ... golf is going to be interesting tomorrow, but I enjoy the challenge. I like it.

"You've got to be very creative. You've got to use your imagination a lot when you're out there when the wind is blowing that hard."

All eyes were on playing partner Jordan Spieth, winner of the year's first two majors, but Johnson stole the limelight, eagling the par-five fifth and almost driving the 352-yard ninth where he picked up his third birdie of the day.

He then birdied the par-four 10th and launched his tee shot more than 350 yards down the 14th fairway before a brilliant chip and putt earned him another birdie.

Even when it looked like a first dropped shot was coming at the 17th, he drained a long par putt -- helping to keep himself two shots clear of Spieth after the opening skirmishes.

"I just got off to a good start, played well on the front nine, and then coming on the way back in, it played pretty difficult," he said. (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)