SAN FRANCISCO, June 12 Matt Kuchar is ranked sixth in the world and has been one of the hottest players in the game this year, yet in many ways he is flying under the radar for this week's U.S. Open at the Olympic Club.

While more illustrious rivals such as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and defending champion Rory McIlroy have captured most of the attention as they prepare for Thursday's opening round, Kuchar has been quietly going about his business.

Very few of his peers, however, would be at all surprised if Kuchar was in the thick of contention for the year's second major come Sunday and the soft-spoken American was optimistic about his chances while talking to reporters on Tuesday.

"My temperament and my game are suited very well for a U.S. Open," Kuchar said before setting off for an afternoon practice round on Olympic's challenging Lake Course.

"I drive the ball accurately. I'm a guy that also can manage my game well enough to make a bunch of pars and not get on bogey trains, so I definitely like my chances. A U.S. Open is a good fit for me."

Kuchar also brings superb form to Olympic, having recorded five top-10s in 12 starts on the 2012 PGA Tour, including a two-shot victory at the elite Players Championship last month.

"My game's in great shape," said the 33-year-old who, as an amateur, tied for 14th when the U.S. Open was last played at Olympic in 1998. "It was so exciting to have won the Players Championship, to have beaten maybe the best field in golf on one of the toughest golf courses we play all year.

"That helps a lot with confidence coming to a championship like this, coming to a course that's this difficult and a field that's this good, knowing I've kind of been there and done it."

ULTIMATE SPOILER

However, Kuchar also knows that U.S. Opens can be the ultimate spoiler for the most in-form player, given the mental grind required to tackle the championship widely regarded as the toughest of all.

"You come to a U.S. Open and you may be feeling good about your game and you get out there and it's hard maybe to stay confident because the course is so hard," he said.

"You just don't make the birdies, you don't end up shooting scores that make you feel like you're playing good. You feel like you're just surviving."

Kuchar does not need any reminding of how tough a U.S. Open venue can be, but even he was a little shocked after playing a practice round at Olympic last week.

"I played for score, and I wasn't able to make a birdie," he grinned. "I thought I played really good golf, only made two bogeys, but to walk off the course and I played some really good golf, I shot two over.

"Doesn't quite feel like when I played really good golf and shot a 65, where you feel like you know you've played good golf. Here I feel like I played really good golf and shot two over and it's a bit humbling."

Kuchar, who tied for third place at the Masters in April, is delighted to return to a U.S. Open venue where he flourished 14 years ago.

"It's exciting to be back where I've got good memories and we'll see how that goes," he said. "It's also nice to have played well in a major championship. I've got some confidence." (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in San Francisco; Editing by Frank Pingue)