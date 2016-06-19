OAKMONT, Pennsylvania, June 19 Little-known American Andrew Landry has been living a U.S. Open dream at Oakmont Country Club and he was still pinching himself after he earned a spot in the lead pairing for Sunday's final round.

The 28-year-old PGA Tour rookie birdied his last two holes, sinking a 45-foot putt at the par-four last, to card a level-par 70 and finish the weather-delayed third round in a tie for second, four strokes behind pacesetting Irishman Shane Lowry.

"Who can't be excited about that?" Landry said of his final-round pairing after posting a three-under total of 207.

"That's what you always hope for and dream for. Just got to continue to stick to my game plan. Who knows what can happen?"

Landry, who earned his spot at Oakmont for his first ever major appearance via a sectional qualifier in Memphis, had five holes to play when he returned to the course on Sunday and he began falteringly with bogeys on 13 and 14.

"Obviously that kind of put me a little bit behind the eight-ball, and I said, 'Just keep it under par and still have some birdie opportunities'," said Landry.

He certainly delivered, coming close to an eagle at the driveable par-four 17th where he comfortably two-putted from 35 feet for birdie before he unexpectedly drained his monster putt at the last.

Landry, whose best PGA Tour finish was a tie for 41st at last week's FedEx St. Jude Classic, had lofty hopes of finishing in the top 10 when he first arrived at Oakmont, and that remains his goal.

"No change, I'm still here," said the world number 624. "Just same exact person. Same exact beliefs, and I'm just sticking to my game plan. That's all I can say." (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)