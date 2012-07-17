By Tom Pilcher
| LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 17
journeyman Barry Lane is not daunted by having to hit the
opening shot at the British Open on Thursday after finding out
he had the honour whilst in the birthplace of Motown.
Lane, 52, had been in Michigan for the U.S. Senior Open and
was waiting for a flight back from Detroit on Monday, after his
original was cancelled, when he called up an internet page to
find out he would be the first golfer off the tee at 0519 GMT.
"It will be something that I will remember for the rest of
my life," Lane, playing in his 15th Open, told reporters at the
Lytham links on Tuesday.
"It is a gentle par three. It won't be that daunting," added
Lane, glad to be facing a fairly straightforward opening hole.
Lane has mixed memories of Opens at the Lancashire links
having missed the cut in 1988 and 1996 and finished 30h in 2001.
"I was just chuffed to actually qualify but to now be
hitting the first shot is fantastic," he said, having secured
his place at nearby Old St Annes.
"I'm still an ok player. I am very competitive and that's
why I went to qualifiying as The Open is the best tournament in
the world."
(Editing by Ken Ferris)