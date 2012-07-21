By Tony Jimenez
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 21
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 21 Former
champion Paul Lawrie was so shocked by a horror show from his
putter that he was completely unaware of his third-round score
at the British Open on Saturday.
"I've never, ever, in my career misjudged so many putts,"
the 43-year-old Scot told reporters after wrecking his title
dreams with a six-over-par 76.
"It was just frightening. I don't even know what I shot.
What did I shoot? Really, it's just incredible," he added after
finishing on two-over 212, a massive 13 strokes behind leader
Adam Scott after starting the day only six off the pace.
Lawrie's round was summed up by his effort on the final
green where there was a collective gasp of surprise from the
grandstands as he slumped to a sad triple-bogey seven after
taking four putts.
"I played lovely today, magnificent from tee to green. I hit
the ball really well but I think I had 40 putts," said the 1999
Open champion at Carnoustie.
"The only shot I hit off line was my tee shot at 10," added
Lawrie who trudged home in 42 strokes, the worst inward half of
the day.
The popular Scot was simply bemused by his clumsy touch on
the greens.
"You can miss putts but I'm talking about hitting it five
and six feet by from 30 feet," said Lawrie.
"It's like gone out of my hands almost which I've never,
ever experienced and I hope I don't experience again."
Lawrie said he would be going straight on to the practice
greens to try and find a solution.
"I've got to try and get the feel of it, try and get the
pace a bit better," he lamented.
"I did a bit of putting this morning and rolled it really
good because they said on the TV the pace was a bit quicker than
yesterday.
"But it was just horrible out there on the course with the
putter -- pity."
