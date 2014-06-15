Golf-I am not disappearing, Poulter says after losing U.S. Tour status
April 21 Former European Ryder Cup hero Ian Poulter warned his critics not to write him off after officially relinquishing his exempt status on the PGA Tour on Friday.
June 15 Latest final round leaderboard in the 114th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on Sunday (U.S. unless stated):
Par Holes
M. Kaymer (Germany) -8 2
E. Compton -3 2
R. Fowler -3 2
D. Johnson -2 3
H. Stenson (Sweden) -2 2
J. Rose (England) -1 5
K. Na E 5
B. Koepka E 4
M. Kuchar E 4
B. Snedeker E 3
K. Bradley +1 13 (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
April 21 Former European Ryder Cup hero Ian Poulter warned his critics not to write him off after officially relinquishing his exempt status on the PGA Tour on Friday.
April 21 Austrian Bernd Wiesberger fired a spotless seven-under-par 65 to grab a four-shot clubhouse lead before the second round of the Shenzhen International was abandoned due to heavy rain and lightning on Friday.