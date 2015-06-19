(Updates scoring)

June 19 Latest second-round leaderboard in the 115th U.S. Open at par-70 Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington, on Friday (U.S. unless stated, a- denotes amateur):

Par Holes D. Johnson -5 Yet to start H. Stenson (Sweden) -5 Yet to start B. Grace (South Africa) -4 9 J. Spieth -4 9 a-B. Campbell -4 5 P. Reed -4 Yet to start J. Lovemark -3 12 B. Martin -3 7 M. Kuchar -3 Yet to start T. Finau -2 10 D. Summerhays -2 9 C. Gribble -2 Yet to start F. Molinari (Italy) -2 Yet to start M. Warren (Scotland) -2 Yet to start J. Dufner -2 Yet to start (Editing by Larry Fine)