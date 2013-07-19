FEATURE-Golf-Masters turns into Spring Break for CEOs
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 8 To wander the immaculately manicured grounds of Augusta National Golf Club during the U.S. Masters is to take a stroll back in time.
GULLANE, Scotland, July 19 Second-round leaderboard from the 142nd British Open at Muirfield on Friday: Par Holes A.Cabrera (Argentina) - 3 14 M.A.Jimenez (Spain) - 3 18 Z.Johnson (U.S.) - 2 15 L.Westwood (Britain) - 2 18 H.Stenson (Sweden) - 2 18 T.Woods (U.S.) - 2 18 D.Johnson (U.S.) - 2 18 M.Laird (Britain) - 1 18 R.Cabrera-Bello (Spain) - 1 18 (Compiled by Ed Osmond)
April 7 A shockingly unlucky break cost Rory McIlroy probably two strokes at the final hole on Friday, leaving him five strokes from the halfway lead at the U.S. Masters.