LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 18 Course staff
have worked tirelessly to make sure a Lytham layout battered by
rain will be fit for the start of the British Open and
organisers believe they are over the worst of the bad weather.
Britain has experienced one of its worst summers in recent
memory and the repercussions have been all too evident at the
Lancashire links on the north-west coast of England.
"The weather has caused us some problems ... but the course
is at the moment perfectly playable," championship committee
chairman Jim McArthur told reporters on Wednesday, the eve of
the third major of the season.
"Thanks go to the huge and time-consuming efforts of the
greenkeeping staff and the additional greenkeeping staff we have
brought in to help us."
McArthur said the putting surfaces were good but
acknowledged there were still problems with some of the 200-plus
bunkers dotted around the course.
"The greens are fine and putting well (although) they are a
bit soft and a bit slower than we'd probably like," he added.
"There are some bunkers which are causing us some concern
because of the water table and the level of the groundwater.
"There are perhaps half a dozen bunkers where the water is
pretty close to the surface but we are working on them."
McArthur said the Royal & Ancient (R&A) organisers were not
planning to use preferred lies and the lifting, cleaning and
placing of golf balls.
"We'll have some issues off the golf course with spectator
walkways which we're dealing with at the moment and these are
gradually improving," he added.
"We're really hoping the improving weather forecast which
we've been promised will take some of the pressure off but we're
in pretty good shape going forward."
R&A chief executive Peter Dawson said course conditions had
improved a lot in the last 10 days.
"It was much wetter then after a cloud burst than it is
now," he said. "This course does dry extremely quickly I'm
delighted to say.
"Whatever rain we're going to get overnight tonight will
stop around 0400 and then the forecast is dry for the rest of
the championship so I think we're going to see the course
getting progressively back towards links-style conditions."
Former world number one Tiger Woods and defending champion
Darren Clarke have described the rough as "brutal" in some areas
and Dawson agreed.
"Certainly if you stray a long way off these fairways the
rough is brutal, as it is on every links course in the British
Isles at the moment, with the summer weather, if you can call it
summer weather, that we've had," he explained.
"The champion on Sunday I doubt will have won from the
rough. I think he'll be winning from the short grass so there's
a premium on hitting fairways this week.
"But if you stray a long way off the fairways, and the
fairways are reasonably generous, you're going to be penalised,"
added Dawson.
