Golf-Woods says alcohol not factor in DUI, blames medication
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
June 17 A list of the last 19 major championship winners after England's Justin Rose became the 18th different champion when he clinched the 113th U.S. Open at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania on Sunday.
2013
June - Justin Rose (England), U.S. Open
April - Adam Scott (Australia), Masters
2012
August - Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), PGA Championship
July - Ernie Els (South Africa), British Open
June - Webb Simpson (United States), U.S. Open
April - Bubba Watson (United States), Masters
2011
August - Keegan Bradley (United States), PGA Championship
July - Darren Clarke (Northern Ireland), British Open
June - Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), U.S. Open
April - Charl Schwartzel (South Africa), Masters
2010
August - Martin Kaymer (Germany), PGA Championship
July - Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa), British Open
June - Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland), U.S. Open
April - Phil Mickelson (United States), Masters
2009
August - Yang Yong-eun (South Korea), PGA Championship
July - Stewart Cink (United States), British Open
June - Lucas Glover (United States), U.S. Open
April - Angel Cabrera (Argentina), Masters
2008
August - Padraig Harrington (Ireland), PGA Championship
- - - - (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Julian Linden)
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.