LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 18 Italian youngster Matteo Manassero is hot-footing it to Lytham in the hope of a late British Open call following the withdrawal of Sweden's Robert Karlsson on Wednesday.

"Travelling to Lytham right now as 2nd reserve, never know! Worst case I'll watch a bit of golf," the twice European Tour winner said on his Twitter feed.

American Ben Crane had been first reserve but also used his Twitter site to convey the news he would not be travelling to the Lancashire links course.

Compatriot Michael Thompson was then promoted to first reserve with Manassero behind him.

The 19-year-old Italian had a chance to qualify by right at the Scottish Open last week but after a promising first two rounds he slipped down the leaderboard and finished in a share of 36th place. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)