LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 19 There were no signs of tiredness on the face of Matteo Manassero after the young Italian made a late dash to Lytham in a bid to win an unlikely place in the British Open field on Thursday.

When Swede Robert Karlsson pulled out on Wednesday, the 19-year-old hot-footed it to Lancashire by taking a flight from Verona to Gatwick airport, south of London before jumping in a car to arrive in Lytham at 0300 local time.

Hours later he was on the practice range and news of Russ Cochran's withdrawal meant Manassero was next in line for a place in the year's third major.

Manassero was originally third reserve behind Americans Ben Crane and Michael Thompson but Crane decided not to travel, giving Cochran's spot for Thompson.

Twice European Tour winner Manassero, who missed his chance to qualify by right at last week's Scottish Open, is crossing his fingers.

"It was quite a painful journey because it was very late," he told Reuters after a gentle practice routine in which he laughed regularly with manager Gorka Guillen and his caddie.

Moments later he was informed by Guillen of Cochran's withdrawal.

"The chance is getting bigger," the world number 64 said.

"It's not about love of the game. It would have been very bad to regret not coming. That's why I'm here. If I don't get in it's not going to be the end of the world."

Manassero said he would stay alert all day in the hope of a shot at Open glory having finished tied-13th in the oldest major as an amateur in 2009 before missing the cut last year.

"If I get in the adrenalin will come and then I will sleep tonight," he said with a grin.

Guillen had other ideas about how to keep his young charge awake.

"I might have to order him a pizza for the first tee," he said. (Editing by Ed Osmond)